GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico | Ali Patberg continued her strong play at the Puerto Rico Classic with a game-high 25 points while leading the Indiana women’s basketball team to a 68-60 win over South Dakota Friday afternoon at Mario Morales Coliseum.
A redshirt guard for the Hoosiers, Patberg was coming off a 21-point effort in Thursday’s 65-62 loss to Grambling State. Incidentally, that was the squad’s first loss of the season, ending a 16-game winning streak dating back to the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.
Patberg’s fourth 20-point plus effort of the season included 3 of 7 three-point shooting and 10 of 12 free throw conversions. She also provided six rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot for Indiana (11-1), which rallied from a 34-26 halftime deficit to outscore the Coyotes 23-11 in the third quarter.
Indiana shot 60 percent in the decisive third quarter. Leaders by a 22-13 count after the game’s first 10 minutes, South Dakota (12-2) shot just 25.5 percent the rest of the way.
South Dakota saw a 10-game winning streak come to an end. During seven of those games, the Coyotes allowed less than 60 points.
Chloe Lamb led the Coyotes with 18 points. Former Crofton (Neb.) High School athlete Allison Arens added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists while her sister, Monica Arens, provided eight points off the bench.
South Dakota is idle until Dec. 30 when it hosts North Dakota State in a Summit League contest.