Maddie Krull commits to Nebraska women's basketball

Maddie Krull is coming home, and the Nebraska women’s basketball team is adding a key piece for its backcourt.

The 5-foot-9 Millard South graduate is transferring from South Dakota — where she was a two-year starter for a Sweet 16 team — to an NU squad that lost three guards to the transfer portal in the past month.

Krull picked the Huskers over staying at USD to play for a new coach or heading to West Virginia, where former coach Dawn Plitzuweit took a job after leading the Coyotes to three NCAA tournaments.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “I think it’s a good time to come play at Nebraska.”

Krull, who announced her decision Sunday on Twitter, said the proximity of Nebraska to home won out. Her parents and grandparents will be able to watch her play far more easily than they would have at West Virginia.

“I’m a family person,” she said. “And obviously, distance was a big factor.”

At USD, Krull started all 60 games in which she played. She averaged 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

She was the program’s first freshman starter since 2016, landing on the Summit League’s all-newcomer team in 2020-2021. She had a season-high 16 points in a 73-71 win at Creighton earlier this season.

A rare ESPN top 100 recruit who chose to play for a mid-major, Krull averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and five steals per game her senior year at Millard South.

Krull, who had been in the transfer portal, said she informed NU coach Amy Williams of her decision Saturday morning. She added that two Husker assistants contacted her later in the day.

“It made me feel really welcome,” she said.

Nebraska lands a player who can immediately start in the backcourt, though two of the spots are reserved for Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby. That duo, Allison Weidner and Krull figure to be the team’s top four guard options now that MiCole Cayton, Ruby Porter and Whitney Brown have transferred and Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team midseason.

The Huskers will remain on the hunt for another post player to complement Alexis Markowski and Issie Bourne.

Krull said she already is familiar with fellow in-state players Markowski (Lincoln Pius X) and Weidner (Humphrey St. Francis). Both saw action this past season as freshmen at NU.

“I played against Alexis and I played on a summer team with Allison,” she said. “It’ll be nice to see some familiar faces there.”

Krull said she’ll always have fond memories of her two seasons at South Dakota. The Coyotes posted upsets over Mississippi and Baylor to reach the Sweet 16 this past year but saw their season end with a 52-49 loss to Michigan.

“We had a great run, and my time here has been nothing short of amazing,” she said. “It’s bittersweet for me but I’m really excited about the future.”

With Krull committing to Nebraska, the Coyotes have lost all five starters from their Sweet 16 team. Kyah Watson earlier this month announced she was going with Plitzuweit to West Virginia.

