North Dakota State pulls away from South Dakota in overtime

Just a split second too late.

The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team nearly extended its win streak on Thursday night at home against North Dakota State, but a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Tasos Kamateros was called off.

The negated 3-pointer forced the Summit League basketball game into overtime, which the Bison won 74-62 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The Coyotes’ last possession was set up thanks to a turnover committed by Rocky Kreuser with 27 seconds left.

With less than 10 seconds left, Kamateros caught the ball on the left-hand wing, just in front of the Coyotes’ bench.

The ball rolled around the rim for a second, and Mason Archambault was in the right place for the offensive rebound.

“I thought Tasos was going to knock it down, but I went down to it just in case, and it came right to me,” Archambault said. “I threw it to Tasos. It looked good.”

Archambault saw traffic around him, so he kicked it back out to Kamateros for one last chance.

The officials ruled that Kamateros released the ball after the horn, so it was called off.

South Dakota coach Todd Lee told his guys going into the overtime period that this is a five-minute stretch the Coyotes should win.

It didn’t turn out that way.

In the overtime frame, the Bison jumped out to a 12-0 lead to seal the game.

“They’re long and athletic and they seem like they’ve played together forever,” Lee said. “Our guys are taking it hard and we’ll come back. All these games are going to be a grind. We just didn’t rebound the ball.”

Sam Griesel scored four points during the 12-0 run, while Boden Skunberg scored the last three of the late rally.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt ended NDSU’s run with a layup with 45 seconds remaining in the game.

It’s a loss that might sting a little more. The Coyotes outrebounded the Bison 39-37, and they also won the turnover battle by forcing NDSU to 11 while giving up nine.

The Coyotes, however, didn’t necessarily shoot the ball well on Thursday. They were 22-for-63, good for 35 percent.

They were 1 of 7 in overtime, and made 21 shots in regulation.

Kamateros was 2-for-11, while Perrott Hunt was 9-for-20. Archambault was 5-for-12. Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes with 24 points while Archambault scored 19.

“We were excited about being in overtime, but we were locked in for the most part, but it just came down to executing,” Perrott-Hunt said.

The bench — freshman Keaton Kutcher of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Erik Oliver and Damani Hayes were a combined 0-for-7 from the floor, and Hayes provided the only two bench points with free throws.

Lee hopes the Coyotes turn it around as North Dakota comes to town for a 4 p.m. Saturday contest against the Coyotes.

It’ll be a home game for Dakota Valley grad Paul Bruns, who leads the Fighting Hawks in scoring at 13.7 points per game.

“We need to shoot the ball well,” Lee said. “We did everything else to win the game tonight, but we didn’t win it. You don’t want a tough loss to turn into two. We don’t have a lot of time to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves.”

