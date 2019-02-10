VERMILLION, S.D. | Playing all 40 minutes of the game, Kevin Obanor scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while leading Oral Roberts to an 86-72 Summit League win over South Dakota Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Triston Simpson provided 20 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota (9-15, 3-8 Summit), which led much of the first half. Brandon Armstrong’s three-point basket was good for a 24-18 lead with 10:50 left until halftime.
Twenty-five seconds later, Obanor hit a layup as Oral Roberts (10-17, 6-6) began its rally. Obanor had eight points in the final 10 minutes of the first half while teammates DeShang Weaver and Kaelen Malone each added seven in the 21-15 run that put the team from Tulsa, Okla., ahead 44-39 at halftime.
South Dakota trailed throughout the second half and shot 44 percent for the game while Oral Roberts finished at 56.1 percent.
Stanley Umude supplied 18 points, four rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists. Cody Kelley and Tyler Peterson each added 10 points for South Dakota, which will play at Western Illinois Saturday.