VERMILLION, S.D. | Scoring balance was supreme Sunday afternoon as South Dakota’s women’s basketball team rolled to a 112-52 victory over College of Saint Mary at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Four reserves and two starters reached double-digit scoring for Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s Coyotes, who shot 57.3 percent. Starter Ciara Duffy and reserve Hannah Sjerven each tallied 15 points while Duffy’s teammate in the starting five, Taylor Frederick, tallied 12 points.
Off the bench, Claudia Kunzer scored 13 points for South Dakota (3-1). Regan Sankey and Monica Arens added 12 and 11 points, respectively. USD’s four double-figure scorers off the bench combined for eight three-point baskets, three coming from Sankey, who was playing in her first collegiate game.
Overall, the Coyotes converted 15 of 29 three-point attempts.
This, however, wasn’t what impressed Plitzuweit.
“It was good to see us get off to a good start today on both ends of the court,” said Plitzuweit, whose squad raced to a 31-4 first-quarter lead.
“It was really good to see us both share and take care of the basketball at a high level and you could see that with the 31 assists on 43 made field goals.”
Kunzer threw six assists for the Coyotes, two more than starter Madison McKeever. Five of her teammates dished three assists.
Sjerven recorded five steals and Duffy added four for a squad that recorded 25 steals. The Coyotes forced 30 turnovers and scored 45 points off turnovers.
Lynsey Curran scored a game-high 16 points for College of Saint Mary (1-7), which competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
South Dakota will host Wichita State at 7 o’clock Wednesday night.
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY (52)
Corryne Millett 4-8 0-0 8, Alleigh Gates 1-4 0-0 2, Alyssa Laudato 2-6 0-0 5, Trista Merrival 2-10 4-5 10, Lynsey Curran 5-9 2-2 16, Veronica Kobza 2-7 0-0 5, Asana King 0-1 0-0 0, Keona Cadore 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 19-50 6-7 52.
SOUTH DAKOTA (112)
Taylor Frederick 4-7 3-4 12, Allison Arens 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Lamb 2-5 0-0 5, Madison McKeever 3-7 0-0 9, Ciara Duffy 6-9 1-2 15, Claudia Kunzer 5-7 1-1 13, Liv Korngable 2-6 1-1 6, Courtney Schoenbeck 1-2 0-1 2, Monica Arens 5-5 0-0 11, Regan Sankey 4-9 1-2 12, Megan Bonar 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Terronez 2-5 1-1 5, Hannah Sjerven 7-9 0-0 15, Allison Peplowski 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 43-75 11-16 112.
Saint Mary;12;10;15;15;--;52
South Dakota;34;37;23;18;--;112
Three-point goals – College of Saint Mary 8-23 (Curran 4-7, Merrival 2-7, Laudato 1-3, Kobza 1-4, Gates -0-1, Millett 0-1), South Dakota 15-29 (Sankey 3-5, McKeever 3-6, Duffy 2-3, Kunzer 2-3, M. Arens 1-1, Frederick 1-1, Sjerven 1-1, Korngable 1-3, Lamb 1-3, Peplowski 0-1, Schoenbeck 0-1, Terronez 0-1). Rebounds – College of Saint Mary 29 (Millett 6), South Dakota 36 (Sjerven 6). Assists – College of Saint Mary 12 (Laudato, Merrival 5), South Dakota 31 (Kunzer 6). Total fouls – College of Saint Mary 14, South Dakota 31. Fouled out – Cadore. Turnovers – College of Saint Mary 30, South Dakota 7.