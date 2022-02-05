South Dakota basketball uses much-needed week off to prepare for SDSU

The University of South Dakota men’s basketball team didn’t play a game on Thursday night.

Coach Todd Lee was perfectly OK with that.

South Dakota has played an NBA-like schedule over the last two weeks due to COVID-19 postponements, but the Coyotes have been able to take it easy this week with no games.

The Coyotes return to the court Saturday for a 7 p.m. home game against South Dakota State.

“We’ve had some sickness go through our team … I didn’t even know what to do with myself with six days to prepare, but it’s nice,” Lee said.

Before a quiet week this week, the Coyotes had to play four games within a seven-day window in three separate cities.

Simply, the Coyotes had to adapt, improvise and overcome what was ahead.

The schedule started getting messed up on Jan. 20, against Western Illinois. That game was pushed back due to COVID issues within the USD program.

USD was already in Macomb, Illinois, when the game was pushed back, so they just went up to St. Paul, Minnesota, for its next game against the St. Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes won that game against the Tommies on Jan. 22. After that win, the Coyotes re-loaded the bus just to re-visit Western Illinois.

USD eked out a 75-72 win there, and returned home three nights later to lose in overtime to North Dakota State.

Lee’s team returned less than 48 hours to host North Dakota, which the Coyotes won 71-58.

According to USD grad and assistant coach Casey Kasperbauer, the Coyotes traveled 1,700-plus miles over a 32-hour span. They also made four trips to the laundromat.

That stretch was definitely a grind, said Lee.

“The schedule was a lot for our guys and our staff,” Lee said. “It’s something I’ve never gone through before. I’m not a big fan of it, but we did what we had to do. Coaches are creatures of habit, and once you get into league play, you can get into a routine. We had to figure out rest more than usual.”

The Coyotes had to be gritty to grab two road wins in that span, but Lee thought the Coyotes came out better for it.

“Our guys had played well, and they fought through it,” Lee said. “I was just as concerned about our guys going to be rested and ready to go as much as preparing for NDSU. We didn’t practice on Sunday after the St. Thomas game. We just watched film and didn’t take them to the gym. We put more thought process into fresh legs and made sure our guys were mentally sharp.”

Lee made it more of a point to ask more questions to the players and staff to make sure they were OK.

The Coyotes didn’t practice on Monday, and returned to the floor Tuesday.

When the Coyotes last played the Jackrabbits, SDSU was 10-for-18 from 3-point range and buried the Coyotes 84-65 up in Brookings on Jan. 8.

“It was such a strange time,” Lee said. “We didn’t have much of a roster and Damani (Hayes) wasn’t healthy enough to play. I don’t think our guys gained anything morally from it, but we got guys healthy and we played well through that.”

Baylor Scheierman and Zeke Mayo combined for 40 points that night.

That game was the first time the Coyotes had played a game since Dec. 22, again due to virus issues.

The Coyotes will have to guard the ball, as SDSU doesn’t really have a set offense.

“They’re good 1-on-1 basketball players,” Lee said. “(Baylor) is a big key for them and late in the (shot) clock, they like to get him the ball. The game seems so easy for him, and I think that’s an attribute to how good of a player he is.”

USD WBB hopes for repeat

When the Coyote and Jackrabbit women’s basketball teams played last month, USD held the Jacks to their lowest point total to that point. They didn’t allow a single player to score in double figures, and that hadn’t happened to the Jackrabbits since 2014.

The Jackrabbits have won six straight since the loss to USD, scoring 72 or more points in each game.

SDSU even put up 114 a couple Saturdays ago at home against Western Illinois.

“They’re playing at a high level on both ends of the ball,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They’re not only scoring very efficiently, but they’re also getting stops. We’re going to do our best to challenge them on both ends.”

Like the men, the Coyote women have had a chance to get healthy throughout the week.

It also gave Plitzuweit and her team to watch a USD men’s game.

“We were able to watch our men’s game when we were traveling back,” Plitzuweit said. “From our players’ standpoint, they like supporting other student-athletes. Men’s and women’s basketball usually watch each other, but we haven’t had a chance to do that.”

The game on Saturday is at 2 p.m. at Frost Arena in Brookings.

