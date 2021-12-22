South Dakota men's basketball loses to Kansas City, starts off Summit League at 0-2

VERMILLION, S.D. — The season is young, but the South Dakota men’s basketball team has dug itself an early hole.

USD dropped its second straight game at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center here Wednesday, trailing from start to finish in a 68-57 setback to Kansas City.

Not only are two losses in a row rare for this program, but South Dakota has gotten off to an 0-2 start in Summit League play.

Moreover, its next three games are on the road against North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

The Roos from Kansas City clamped on the defensive pressure and seemingly discombobulated the Coyotes. USD had trouble getting off shots the entire game and when it did, they wouldn’t fall.

“We knew they were a heavy defensive team,” South Dakota guard Xavier Fuller said. “I don’t think we executed the way we probably should have against a heavy defensive team like this.”

Coming off a fast-paced game on Monday against Oral Roberts, the Roos dictated more of a half-court contest. USD had trouble adjusting, committing 17 turnovers and having only one player reach double figures.

That was guard Mason Archambault, who scored 14 points after being held scoreless Monday night.

To make matters worse, Kansas City prevailed despite missing its leading scorer, Josiah Allick, who is out with a back injury.

However, graduate transfer Evan Gilyard poured in a season-high 31 points. The New Mexico State transfer was 9-for-13 from the field and 5-for-8 from beyond the arc.

“They’re a team that plays a little bit different than everybody else in the league the way they pressure,” South Dakota coach Todd Lee said. “We turned the ball over 17 times and that is way too many. They played harder and tougher than us and that was disappointing.

“We’re having trouble shooting the basketball. We’re 8 of 34 the last two games from three and we had to get to the line a lot more than them and didn’t do that either.

“The last few games we’ve had quick guards in Abmas (Oral Roberts), Cone (Northern Arizona) and Gilyard. It’s kind of a common theme, they’ve all had big nights. He made some really big shots tonight and hat’s off to him.”

South Dakota never led and drew even with the Roos just once, 19-19, at the seven-minute mark of the first half. But Gilyard broke the deadlock with a long 3-pointer and the Roos outscored USD 19-7 the rest of the half.

Kansas City increased its lead to 16 points six minutes into the second half, but the Coyotes went on a 9-0 run to trim the deficit in half, 49-41.

That, though, was as close as they would come the rest of the contest.

The overall numbers weren’t that far apart. KC was 21 of 46 and USD 19 of 43 from the field. The Roos made 19 of 26 free throws and South Dakota 15 of 22.

Gilyard, however, threw in 20 of his points in the first half, staking the Roos to a 38-26 lead. Kansas City made six 3-pointers in the first half and the Coyotes were 0-for-5.

South Dakota committed 11 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. That was after having only three in the entire game against Oral Roberts.

Archambault played just 24 minutes because of foul trouble. Tasos Kamateros finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Fuller, Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Erik Oliver added eight points apiece.

USD won all six of its non-conference home games. The Coyotes now take a break before traveling to North Dakota on Dec. 30.

“We’ve dug ourselves a hole losing two at home,” Lee said. “But nobody is feeling sorry for us, we started off 9-0 in the league last year. There’s a lot of season left, so we need to get better.”

