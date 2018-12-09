VERMILLION, S.D. | Simply put, there’s no place like home.
Even for the players off the bench. Reserves Monica Arens and Liv Korngable scored 14 points each Sunday afternoon while leading South Dakota’s women’s basketball team to a 79-40 win over Bellevue at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Hannah Sjerven came off the bench for 10 points and four blocked shots for South Dakota (9-1), which improved its home record to 5-0. Nine reserves, in fact, combined for 59 points.
Posting a 9-1 record, South Dakota is off to its best start since the 2008-09 season. The Coyotes now face a tough stretch to wrap up the 2018 calendar year with games at Missouri and the Puerto Rico Classic ahead of Summit League play.
South Dakota bolted to a 25-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter, shooting 50 percent. Overall, the team finished at 41.1 percent.
Allison Arens scored eight points to lead USD’s starters.
Jamie Winkler led Bellevue with 13 points.
South Dakota will play a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Missouri.
BELLEVUE (40)
Elexis Martinez 3-13 1-2 7, Laura Jurek 2-3 0-0 4, Morgan Cuffe 0-3 3-4 3, Shayla Dean 1-4 0-0 2, Faith Ross 1-5 0-0 3, Lexi Allen 0-2 2-2 2, Shanae Collins 1-1 0-0 2, Jamie Winkler 3-5 5-6 13, Angeliece Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Sierra Roseby 0-1 0-0 0, Miranda Hennings 0-2 1-2 1, Stephanie Erland 1-4 1-4 3. Totals 12-44 13-20 40.
SOUTH DAKOTA (79)
Taylor Frederick 1-6 1-2 3, Allison Arens 3-6 0-0 8, Chloe Lamb 2-4 0-0 4, Madison McKeever 2-3 0-0 5, Ciara Duffy 0-1 0-0 0, Claudia Kunzer 2-5 2-2 7, Liv Korngable 6-12 0-0 14, Courtney Schoenbeck 1-2 0-0 2, Monica Arens 5-10 4-4 14, Regan Sankey 3-8 0-0 7, Megan Bonar 1-5 0-2 2, Taylor Terronez 0-2 0-0 0, Hannah Sjerven 3-6 4-4 10, Allison Peplowski 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 30-73 12-16 79.
Bellevue;7;12;9;12;--;40
South Dakota;25;24;10;20;--;79
Three-point goals – Bellevue 3-20 (Winkler 2-4, Ross 1-5, Cuffe 0-1, Jurek 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Dean 0-2, Hennings 0-2, Martinez 0-2), South Dakota 7-26 (A. Arens 2-4, Korngable 2-5, McKeever 1-1, Kunzer 1-3, Sankey 1-4, Terronez 0-1, M. Arens 0-2, Bonar 0-2, Lamb 0-2, Sjerven 0-2). Rebounds – Bellevue 28 (Martinez 8), South Dakota 51 (Bonar, Korngable 6). Assists – Bellevue 6 (Dean, Martinez 2), South Dakota 18 (Kunzer 5). Total fouls – Bellevue 17, South Dakota 19. Turnovers – Bellevue 30, South Dakota 16.