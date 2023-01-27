South Dakota women beat Western Illinois behind Larkins' near triple-double

VERMILLION, S.D. -- South Dakota got 20 points from Carley Duffney and another near triple-double from Grace Larkins in a 74-56 home win against Western Illinois Thursday.

It was the third straight win for USD, which avenged a nine-point loss at Western Illinois back on Dec. 31.

Larkins had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists. It is the fifth time this season she has posted eight or more assists. Larkins also had a game-high three steals.

“We really controlled tempo tonight,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said. “Western Illinois has a high-flying offense and they shoot a lot of 3’s. They play fast and can pour it on quickly, so to hold them to 4-of-20 from the 3 is a really good feat and we outrebounded them as well."

Karius said it was "just a matter of time" for Duffney to "turn it on."

"She has had a couple of really good weeks of practice,'' the head coach said. "Grace is such an impact player. She picks and chooses her moments to go and push in transition and this is the fifth time she has come close to a triple-double.”

Western Illinois’ four 3-pointers matched a season low. They hit 10-of-35 in the first meeting. And although it was a physical game, South Dakota’s defense did a good enough job of keeping the Leathernecks off the free-throw line. Western Illinois made 10-of-16 from the stripe when it typically nets close to 20 free throws per game.

Case in point was how South Dakota defended Anna Deets, who had averaged 26 points in her previous three games entering play Thursday. In those three games, she was 29-of-31 from the line. Thursday, she totaled 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting and was 3-of-4 from the stripe.

Instead South Dakota was the aggressor. The Coyotes made 23-of-28 foul shots. Duffney was 9-of-11 and Larkins was 9-of-10.

Western Illinois led 18-16 after one but South Dakota won the second quarter 25-8. Larkins and Duffney combined for 13 points in the second while the Leathernecks went 3-of-17 from the floor. Duffney had 15 points in the first half. Larkins had nine points, seven boards and six assists.

Western Illinois cut a 16-point, second-half deficit to eight on a steal-and-score by Deets to begin the fourth quarter. The scoring stagnated until the Coyotes poured it on at the end. Larkins and Alexi Hempe hit back-to-back threes with three minutes to go that broke the Leathernecks’ back. Hempe and Morgan Hansen combined for 10 fourth-quarter points for USD.

The Leathernecks, who fell to 8-13 overall and 3-7 in the conference, got 16 points from freshman Addi Brownfield.

South Dakota, which improved to 11-10 overall and 7-3 in the Summit, stays home to host St. Thomas at 1 p.m. Saturday.