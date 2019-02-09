VERMILLION, S.D. | First place was on the line in the Summit League and South Dakota responded when the game was on the line Saturday afternoon.
South Dakota shot 70 percent in the fourth quarter while outscoring Oral Roberts 27-10 during a 75-64 victory at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s squad, which entered the game sharing first place with in-state rival South Dakota State, had shot 37.7 percent after three quarters while trailing 54-48.
Ciara Duffy provided 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists for South Dakota (22-3, 10-1 Summit), which claimed its ninth straight victory and improved to 10-0 on its home court.
Chloe Lamb’s 17 points included a team-high three three-point baskets. Madison McKeever added 14 points while former Crofton High School (Neb.) standout Allison Arens turned in seven points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three assists and two steals.
Maya Mayberry led Oral Roberts (13-12, 6-6) with 21 points. She converted five of the squad’s 13 three-point baskets. However, the visitors from Tulsa, Okla., were just 1 of 6 from three-point range in the fourth quarter and overall 2 of 17 in the game’s final 10 minutes.