South Dakota women's basketball thump Bradley

VERMILLION, S.D.- The University of South Dakota women's basketball team walked away with a decisive non-conference victory over Bradley on Monday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, as the Coyotes took down the Braves by a 62-39 score.

The Coyotes held the Braves to just eight points in the first quarter, while scoring 18, and scored 13 more in the second quarter to go into halftime with a 31-17 lead.

USD came out in the third quarter to score 20 more, and eventually outscored the Braves in the second half, 31-22, to capture the win.

Hannah Servjen led the Coyotes with 12 points on the night, while Chloe Lamb had 11 points and Kyah Watson led the squad with eight rebounds.

Bradley guard Gabi Haack led the Braves with 10 points, while Tatum Koenig had a team-high seven rebounds.

USD shot 37.1 percent from the field, while Bradley shot 31.1 percent, though the Braves did made nine 3-pointers in the game, three of them from Haack. The Coyotes out-rebounded the Braves, 39-32.

With the win, USD improved to 5-4 on the season, while Bradley fell to 3-4.

The Coyotes next game will be Friday vs. Valparaiso. USD will begin conference play on Dec. 20, with a game at Oral Roberts.

