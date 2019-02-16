MACOMB, Ill. | Ending a four-game losing streak, South Dakota ran away with a victory over Western Illinois 80-67 during a Summit League men's basketball game.
Trey Burch-Manning led South Dakota (10-15, 4-8 Summit) with 20 points, which included 5 of 9 shooting from three-point range. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Stanley Umude's scored 17 points and claimed seven rebounds. Triston Simpson supplied 13 points, five assists and three steals. Tyler Peterson and reserve Brandon Armstrong each added 11 points and six rebounds.
Kobe Webster scored 16 points for the Leathernecks (8-17, 3-9 Summit).
South Dakota will host Denver in a Summit game that will begin at 7 o'clock Wednesday night.
SOUTH DAKOTA (80)
Trey Burch-Manning 7-16 1-2 20, Stanley Umude 6-14 3-4 17, Triston Simpson 2-9 9-12 13, Cody Kelley 0-2 6-6 6, Tyler Peterson 5-7 1-2 11, Brandon Armstrong 4-9 0-0 11, Dan Jech 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 20-26 80
WESTERN ILLINOIS (67)
Ben Pyle 3-8 3-3 9, Brandon Gilbeck 5-8 0-1 10, Zion Young 2-4 1-2 6, Kobe Webster 5-14 4-8 16, C.J. Duff 5-11 3-3 15, Keshon Montague 0-0 0-0 0, James Claar 1-1 2-2 4, Isaac Johnson 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 25-53 16-22 67
Halftime – South Dakota 35, Western Illinois 29. 3-point shooting - South Dakota 10-23 (Burch-Manning 5-9, Armstrong 3-6, Umude 2-5, Kelley 0-1, Simpson 0-2, Jech 0-0, Peterson 0-0), Western Illinois 5-16 (Duff 2-3, Webster 2-5, Young 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Pyle 0-4, Gilbeck 0-0, Montague 0-0, Claar 0-0). Rebounds - South Dakota 37 (Burch-Manning 9), Western Illinois 33 (Gilbeck 7, Webster 7). Fouls – South Dakota 17, Western Illinois 19. Fouled out – None. Assists – South Dakota 16, (Simpson 5, Kelley 5), Western Illinois (Webster 2). Turnovers – South Dakota 7, Western Illinois 14.