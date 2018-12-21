VERMILLION, S.D. -- The preseason is over and now it’s time for the meat and potatoes portion of the South Dakota men’s basketball schedule.
USD played its final tuneup for a rugged Summit League slate Friday, falling to Southern Mississippi 66-60 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The visiting Eagles, coached by former University of Nebraska Coach Doc Sadler, took advantage of cold shooting by the the Coyotes, who let a lead slip away in the final 10 minutes.
The Coyotes emerged from their non-conference forays with a 6-7 record, which included an impressive win at Colorado State on Sunday. USD also played well at top-ranked Kansas Tuesday before the powerful Jayhawks scored 52 second-half points and pulled away.
But the ball simply wouldn’t go in the basket, especially down the stretch, for the Coyotes in this one. USD shot 18 of 51 (35.3 percent) and just 8-for-26 from beyond the arc.
“We’re getting good looks, we just have to start knocking down some shots,” first-year USD Coach Todd Lee said. “And we’re not very big so we don’t finish at the basket, unfortunately. We have to finish better around the goal but we’re not very big and we’re having trouble shooting the ball.”
Guard Cody Kelley had a good all-around game with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists, but all but two of Kelley’s points came in the final three minutes when the Coyotes were playing catch-up.
USD led 34-29 at halftime and still had a 48-47 advantage with 9:43 left in the game. Southern Miss, however, went on an 11-2 run to take command.
Incredibly, the Eagles didn’t attempt a free throw until the final 21 seconds of the game. Cortez Edwards had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Triston Simpson led South Dakota with 15 points, while Stanley Umude had 11 points and seven rebounds in a reserve role.
“The issue with us is we are just now getting somewhat of a bench,” Lee said. “Cody was out three or four weeks with an ankle injury and after that we have Brandon (Armstrong) and a couple freshmen.
“With our injuries and Hagedorn redshirting we’re just not very deep. We do have more guys now so we could play a little quicker, but going into this we didn’t have enough guys.”
The Coyotes entertain in-state rival South Dakota State in the Summit League opener on Jan. 6.
“Our stability has to be on the defensive end of the floor,” Lee said. “We rebound pretty well and take care of the ball for the most part, although I was disappointed that we came out in the second half and committed seven turnovers.
“We have to take care of the ball, defend and shoot the ball better. Guys are working on, it’s frustrating to see guys make shots in practice and not during the game.”
USD broke for halftime with a 34-29 advantage despite making just 10 of 27 shots. The difference in the first half was that the Coyotes made 10 free throws and Southern Miss did not attempt one.