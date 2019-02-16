MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota showed signs of a slow start in an 83-67 win Saturday over Western Illinois.
The Coyotes were trailing for a majority of the first half before they kicked it in to gear late in the second quarter going on a 17-4 run as they took a commanding lead in to halftime. Soon after the Coyotes just took off and started to run and never looked back.
Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes ( 23-3 overall and 11-1 The Summit League) with 20 points while Ciara Duffy added 18 and Chloe Lamb had 17. Sjveren was the game leader in blocks with six.
Annabel Graettinger and Olivia Kaufmann both had 15 points for Western Illinois (12-14 overall and 8-5 The Summit League).
SOUTH DAKOTA (83)
Taylor Frederick 4-6 2-2 10, Allison Arens 2-4 4-4 9, Chloe Lamb 7-10 0-0 17, Madison McKeever 0-8 0-0 0, Ciara Duffy 7-11 0-0 18, Claudia Kunzer 0-1 0-0 0, Liv Korngable 1-2 0-0 2, Monica Arens -37 0-0 5, Reagan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Sjerven 6-8 8-12 20, Allison Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 14-18 83.
WESTERN ILLINOIS (61)
Annabel Graettinger 2-5 11-11 15, Olivia Kaufmann 6-12 2-2 15, Danni Nichols 4-11 0-0 8, Taylor Higginbotham 3-7 1-3 7, Grace Gilmore 1-8 3-4 5, Kyra Washington 2-3 1-2 7, Elizabeth Lutz 1-6 0-0 3, Jinda Guidinger 0-2 1-2 1, Avery Hamm 0-0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Payton courier 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 19-24 61.
South Dakota;15;24;19;25;--;83
Western Illinois;16;12;13;20;--;61
3 point shooting – South Dakota 9-26 (Duffy 4-7, Lamb 3-5, A. Arens 1-2, M. Arens 1-3, McKeever 0-7, Kunzer 0-1, Korngable 0-1, Frederick 0-0, Sankey 0-0, Sjerven 0-0, Peplowski 0-0). Western Illinois 4-26 (Washington 2-2, Lutz 1-5, Kaufmann 1-3, Nichols 0-5, Graettinger 0-3, Higginbotham 0-3, Gilmore 0-3, Guidinger 0-1, Courier 0-1, Hamm 0-0, Rogers 0-0). Rebounds- south Dakota (Duffy 7), Western Illinois (Kaufmann 6, Higginbotham 6). Fouls - South Dakota 23, Western Illinois 14. Fouled out – None. Assists – South Dakota 18 (A. Arens 7), Western Illinois 8 (Graettinger 3). Turnovers – South Dakota 16, Western Illinois 17.