WATCH NOW: Kayla Karius introduced as South Dakota women's basketball coach

VERMILLION, S.D. — When she was being interviewed for the head women’s basketball coaching position, Kayla Karius’ eyes lit up when she was asked why she wanted to come back to the University of South Dakota.

She remembered the lasting friendships and unforgettable memories that she and her husband, Rick, made during Rick’s tenure as the men’s basketball director of basketball operations.

On Monday, Karius’ family made another unforgettable memory, as President Sheila Gestring and Athletic Director David Herbster introduced Kayla Karius as the 11th head coach of the Coyotes women’s basketball team.

“It was a no-brainer,” Karius said. “This is a program with so much momentum and the steps that it's taken over the years. So happy that I got to be a part of that four years ago and really set the stage with coach (Dawn Plitzuweit)’s tenure here. And then had a chance to step away and learn from some other mentors. And like I said, it's just for us to have this opportunity to come back here as a family. But also for me as my first head coaching job, it just makes a whole lot of sense.

“We've made friendships here that we've never lost touch with,” Karius added. “And people that have continued to reach out to us and connect to us. And so to be back in the same town as them and to work, maybe even in the same athletic department as some of our friends.”

Karius takes over a program that ended its season with a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament after wins against Mississippi and Baylor.

Then, the Coyotes played Michigan closely in the Wichita regional semifinal, but the Wolverines beat the Coyotes by three points.

USD loses three key seniors — Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable — but brings back a slew of young talent that helped build a 29-6 overall record and won 17 out of 18 regular-season Summit League games.

Karius isn’t intimidated about taking over a mid-major program that finished 24th in the final USA Today poll. Instead, the first-time coach is eager to pick up where this year’s team left off.

“This team certainly has a lot of great pieces to it,” Karius said. “A lot of great culture is in place right now. And there's going to be some of that overlap in things that we don't change. Because it's truly worked for them, and it's what I believe in too. So there's going to those pieces that you just want to stick to as your identity and continue forward.”

Karius wants the Coyotes to stick to the identity that not only took them to the Sweet 16 last month but also led them to the Women’s NIT championship back in 2016.

Identity is an important trait that Karius wants the Coyotes to have, because some of the teams she’s been an assistant coach on didn’t have an identity.

Karius remembered when Wisconsin struggled to find its identity when she was on the Badgers’ staff a couple years ago.

“It's really important that you pick your couple of strengths, and then you really make them strong,” Karius said. “You fall back on those things when adversity hits, or when you really need something to give you that extra boost. So it was a challenge there, it was a program that was in rebuild mode a little bit.”

She recalled the Badgers’ identity wasn’t totally clear when she was on the bench for three years.

There will be some similarities that Karius will keep from an offensive mindset. When the phrase “positionless basketball” came up, Karius smiled and said she liked that style of basketball.

“I absolutely love that concept,” Karius said. “There's going to just be new people to step in and take up different roles. And that's going to be so good for us, especially as a new coaching staff. To develop them and fill those gaps. And for other people to step up, I think it's just an exciting time for the program.”

Karius spent last season at Drake University in Des Moines, where the Bulldogs made it to the WNIT Round of 16.

The Bulldogs won their last five regular-season games, and later in the WNIT, they beat Missouri and Northern Iowa before bowing out to eventual champion South Dakota State.

Herbster’s process in finding Karius

It happened so fast.

After the Coyotes’ season ended, they wanted to find a chance to celebrate. The program was on the highest of highs, going possession-for-possession against the Big Ten regular season co-champions.

After Plitzuweit left for West Virginia, Herbster said it was like the floor got pulled out from underneath USD.

Sure, he was happy for her getting that opportunity at the Big 12 school in Morgantown, West Virginia, but that meant the Coyotes had to find coach No. 11 in program history.

Herbster almost felt a little more pressure to get this one right.

“We just went to the Sweet 16,” Herbster said. “We had all the excitement, you had all of the energy around the success of the program. And it happened so fast. We didn't even have time to celebrate the season yet before you had to go find a new coach. And I think the big thing was, I never felt like we had closure on a very successful campaign to what this past year was.

“I think it was very critical that we get this team a head coach as quickly as possible,” Herbster added. “And so the key there is making sure that you work really, really hard on talking to a lot of people and doing your homework. And we did that. I'm glad it didn't go any longer.”

