COLUMBIA, Mo. - South Dakota picked up its second women's basketball win over a ranked opponent this season knocking off No. 22 Missouri 74-61 at Mizzou Arena Saturday.
Coach Dawn Plitzuweit's team won their first-ever over a ranked opponent when they stopped No. 23 Iowa State at home on Nov. 28 and this time the win was the first on the road over a ranked team and helped USD move to 10-1 this season.
Ciara Duffy scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as she helped the Coyotes build up a 13-point lead late in the third quarter then weather a late Tiger rally.
South Dakota carried a 56-44 lead into the fourth quarter after Taylor Frederick hit a jumper in the closing seconds of the third stanza.
Missouri went on a 10-0 run in the final quarter to pull within 63-61 with 4:15 left in regulation when Sophie Cunningham hit a 3-point shot.
USD answered to regain command ith Allison Arens and Frederick hitting shots from the field and Duffy sinking two free throws to put it back up 69-61.
Sisters Monica and Allison Arens added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for South Dakota while Hannah Sjerven was a force on the boards with nine rebounds.
Cunningham, a senior was was a first-team all SEC honoree last season, scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds to lead Missouri (8-3) before fouling out late. The loss snapped a five-game win string for the Tigers.
South Dakota will head out to Puerto Rico following the game and participate in the Puerto Rico Classic in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico playing three games Wednesday-Firday. The Coyotes will take on Grambling State, Loyola Marymount and Indiana while off the mainland.