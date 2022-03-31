USD's Plitzuweit leaves for West Virginia

VERMILLION, S.D.-- Mere days after leading the University of South Dakota women's basketball team to its first ever Sweet 16 appearance, Coyotes head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is moving on.

Plitzuweit has accepted an offer to be the head women's basketball coach at West Virginia University, the school announced in a press release on Thursday morning, bringing an end to her accomplished six-year tenure at USD.

Since being hired at USD in 2016, Plitzuweit won three Summit League Coach of the Year awards, and coached the Coyotes to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

This past season, the Coyotes made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history after beating Ole Miss and Baylor in the opening rounds, before ending their season with a 52-49 loss to No. 3 Michigan on March 26.

Plitzuweit, a Wisconsin native, takes over a West Virginia program coming off a 15-15 overall season that saw the Mountaineers end their season with a loss to Iowa State in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Plitzuweit will succeed long-time coach WVU coach Mike Carey, who amassed a program record 447 wins in his 21 seasons in Morgantown.

"Dawn is a proven winner everywhere she has been, and her track record for sustained success is impressive," West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a WVU press release "When we started our search, it was quite obvious that her reputation as a program builder and championship coach put her at the top of our list. Watching her lead her team to the Sweet 16 this year with wins over Ole Miss and Baylor brought her program a lot of new national attention, but those in the know about women's basketball were not surprised by her success."

In addition to her four NCAA appearances, Plitzuweit led the Coyotes to the postseason in all six seasons of her tenure, along with three Summit League regular season championships, and three consecutive Summit League tournament titles.

"I am so incredibly excited and humbled to be your women's basketball coach at West Virginia University," Plitzuweit said in a WVU press release "Thank you to President Gordon Gee, Shane Lyons (Deputy Athletics Director) Kelli Zinn, and Matt Wells for this great opportunity, their confidence in me and for their tremendous support of our program. Also, a very special thank you to Coach Mike Carey and the tremendous foundation which he built and congratulations on his retirement. I am absolutely thrilled to lead our Mountaineer program at the Flagship Institution in West Virginia."

Plitzuweit departs USD as the Summit League's all-time leader in overall winning percentage with a mark .819, and league winning percentage, at .894. Her overall record at USD stands at 158-36.

"I would also be remiss if I didn't thank our players, administration and all of Coyote Nation at the University of South Dakota for everything they have done for me, my family and for our program," Plitzuweit said in a WVU release. "I will miss you all so much and hope that we can recruit you to cheer for the Mountaineers now."

USD's coaching search will start immediately. The next head coach will be the 11th in program history.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0