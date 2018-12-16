FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | Taylor Vasa’s three-point basket with two seconds remaining in the game gave Briar Cliff’s women’s basketball team a 77-75 win over Johnson & Wales Sunday afternoon at the Cruzin’ Classic.
Vasa supplied 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for Briar Cliff (8-6), which won for the third time in its last four games. She sank a free throw to put Coach Mike Power’s squad ahead 75-72 before JoNae Gonzales-Smith hit a three-pointer as the Wildcats tied the game with 22 seconds left.
Taylor Wagner threw an assist on Vasa’s game-winning basket. Vasa clinched the triumph on a defensive rebound in the closing seconds.
“Taylor Vasa deserved that game-winner,” said Power. “She outworked everyone today.”
Vasa’s point total was a career-high. Wagner contributed 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Alyssa Carley and Faith Troshynski each scored nine points for Briar Cliff, which will face Siena Heights at 9 a.m. Monday as the Cruzin’ Classic continues.