LINCOLN -- Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek both produced double-doubles and Leigha Brown led four Huskers in double figures with a career-high 18 points, as Nebraska rolled to a 96-63 women's basketball win over San Jose State on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Cain, a 6-5 sophomore center from Middletown, N.Y., notched her second double-double of the year with season highs of 16 points and 17 rebounds while adding three blocked shots. Cain went 8-for-9 from the field, while also adding a pair of assists and two steals in just 23 minutes of action. It was the seventh double-double of Cain's career.
Veerbeek, a 6-2 freshman from Sioux Center, Iowa (Hull Western Christian), posted her first double-double with career highs of 14 points and 14 rebounds. Veerbeek pulled down 10 rebounds in nine first-half minutes, while adding eight points in the half.