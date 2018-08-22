SIOUX CITY – The NAIA announced the second year of the NAIA National Championship Host Excellence Awards. Seven honors were awarded to championship site hosts that have gone above and beyond in the execution of their event during the 2017-18 school year. Glenn Walinski has received the Championship Legacy Award for his role in NAIA tournaments at the Tyson Events Center.
The Championship Legacy Award is given to a person who has advanced NAIA National Championships and has helped elevate the NAIA brand.
“Our hosts deserve every bit of recognition for all of the work that they put into making our NAIA Championships better each year,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The 2017-18 season is no exception with another outstanding group of hosts that did an excellent job of creating experiences for our student-athletes that will last a lifetime.”
Walinski has been at every NAIA Tournament in Sioux City since his arrival in 2005 (10 volleyball, 14 DII WBB, 2 softball) up until his retirement in December 2017. He was the primary facilities contact and was always willing to do what needed to be done to make sure that the student-athletes, coaches and fans were safe and able to have an even better championship experience.