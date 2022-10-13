WATCH NOW: New faces, system changes headline 2022-23 season for Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball program went through a leadership change in March, as Eric Peterson was brought in to become the head coach of the Coyotes.

With that leadership change, the team saw an exodus of players, but also an influx of fresh faces. With eight returners and eight newcomers, the Coyotes have an interesting blend of experiences for this season.

“If you look at the makeup of our team, we have eight newcomers and eight returners,” Peterson said at Wednesday’s media day press conference. “So it's kind of split right down the middle, which I'm excited about. I think we have a really good mix of experience and then some young guys that we're bringing along with our experienced guys. We have five players on our team that have been all conference in the summer league at some point in their career.”

The Coyotes have all-conference returners in Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Mason Archambault, Tasos Kamateros and A.J. Plitzuweit. Paul Bruns, a Dakota Valley high school graduate, was the Freshman of the Year last season in the Summit League for North Dakota and transferred to USD this spring.

“Inserting Paul in with some returners, I think he's like the perfect fit,” Peterson said. “He's very low maintenance. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be a good player. He's a better offensive rebounder than I give them credit for and every time he's open, I think that things going in.”

Peterson brings a new mentality with him, something he developed coaching under Craig Smith, a former USD coach who’s made stops at Utah State and Utah since. The GATA (Get After Their “Butts”) mentality is something that the Coyotes are developing, trying to be more physical, especially defensively.

An example of a player with the GATA mentality is senior Damani Hayes. Hayes is a former USD walk-on who now is one of two scholarship seniors on the Coyote roster this season. Hayes is also excited to work with a large group of newcomers.

“The thing that's really been good for me, and a good surprise, is that these guys have the GATA, kind of the dog mentality, and also a lot of humility,” Hayes said. “We don't have egos. And I think that was one thing I was maybe a little concerned about, because our previous teams just haven't had egos and I know how those can affect teams. And so, the new guys came in, ready to work, hungry, competitive, but also humble and being able to put those egos aside so it's been great.”

Hayes and Archambault are the lone seniors for this season, and Perrott-Hunt and Kamateros are the lone two juniors. The rest of the 16 player roster is freshman and sophomore athletes. Hayes and Archambault are leaned on more as leaders in the locker room for Peterson and his staff this season.

The Coyotes are looking to be more aggressive on the glass this season, led by Hayes and Kamateros. The Coyotes also have 6-11 transfer Mihai Carcoana to help on the glass.

“If you look at it, consistently over the last 10 years, if you take out the COVID-year with Oral Roberts, the team that's made the NCAA Tournament has been either first or second defensively in our league,” Peterson said. “That's special, and that's why we have a chance when somebody from our league makes the tournament to win games, because they're very good defensively. So we know we need to take a bigger jump and be better defensively, and we're working on that every single day.”

Offensively, the Coyotes will look quite different this season, despite returning a lot of scorers from last season. Assistant coach Casey Kasperbauer, who was a part of the prior coaching staff, is still with the team and is spearheading the offense this season.

The goal for the offense, Peterson said, is to make more free flowing movement offensively. Under Todd Lee, the Coyotes ran a lot of sets out of their offense, not trying to push the tempo and run in transition too often. This summer, the coaching staff has worked on opening up the offense.

“We're probably a little bit more free flowing and maybe a little faster in transition, not running so many sets every single play,” Peterson said. “This summer, we worked a lot on just giving them alignments and then teaching them how to play and teaching them how to make reads. I think sometimes in the summer, you're pulling your hair out and you're like, man, what are we doing? And then the next day, you're like, wow, we look really really good. And it was kind of a roller coaster to this summer, but get them back for the fall. I think we just took a major step this fall just with our motion stuff and our principles.”

The Coyotes have a tough game out the gate this season, starting at Wisconsin Nov. 7. The Coyotes home opener is set for Nov. 9 against Lipscomb.