WAYNE, Neb. – Wayne State downed Midland 64-53 in a non-conference women’s basketball game here Wednesday.
The Wildcats moved to 8-3 on the season while the game was an exhibition for NAIA member Midland.
Erin Norling led Wayne State with 19 points, while Brittany Bongartz chipped in 12. Maddie Egr was Midland’s top scorer with 14 points, while Maddie Meadows added 12.
Wayne State outscored the Warriors 20-11 in the third quarter, breaking open a tight game. Midland shot just 27.7 percent for the game and Wayne State 36.5 percent.