SIOUX FALLS | Vance Janssen paced a balanced offense with 16 points as Wayne State’s men’s basketball team posted their first win at Augustana since 2010 with a 65-54 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win Saturday night at Sioux Falls Arena.
Kendall Jacks tallied 15 points for Augustana (6-1, 1-0 NSIC). Jordan Janssen added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Nick Ferrarini scored 11 points.
Balanced scoring has been the norm for Coach Jeff Kaminsky’s squad thus far as in all but one game, there has been at least four double-digit scorers. The Wildcats snapped a 5-5 tie with a 13-2 run and took an 18-7 lead on Trevin Joseph’s three-point basket with 12:55 left in the first half.
Former Vermillion (S.D.) High School standout A.J. Plitzuweit paced Augustana (3-3, 0-1) with 14 points. His Vikings pulled within 49-48, but Jacks began a 7-0 run on a three with 4:54 left in the game and from there, Wayne State continued to pull away en route to its fifth straight win.
WAYNE STATE (65)
Jordan Janssen 3-7 5-6 11, Kendall Jacks 6-13 2-2 15, Trevin Joseph 3-11 0-0 7, Nick Ferrarini 4-9 1-3 11, Vance Janssen 5-9 5-6 11, Al’ Tavius Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Ben Dentlinger 1-3 0-0 2, Luke TerHark 0-5 0-1 0, Tony Bonner 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 13-18 65.
AUGUSTANA (54)
Tyler Riemersma 5-10 1-3 11, Dylan LeBrun 1-8 2-2 5, A.J. Plitzuweit 4-10 4-4 14, Matt Cartwright 2-11 0-0 5, Michael Schaefer 4-8 2-2 11, Beau Keeve 0-1 0-0 0, Tayton Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Jameson Bryan 0-3 0-0 0, Bodey Behrends 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Hanson 4-8 0-0 8. Totals 20-59 9-11 54.
Halftime – Wayne State 33, Augustana 25. Three-point goals – Wayne State 6-25 (Ferrarini 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Jacks 1-4, Janssen 1-4, Joseph 1-7, Dentlinger 0-1, TerHark 0-4), Augustana 5-19 (Plitzuweit 2-5, LeBrun 1-1, Schaefer 1-2, Cartwright 1-6, Hanson 0-1, Keeve 0-1, Riemersma 0-1, Schaefer 0-1, Bryan 0-2). Rebounds – Wayne State 38 (J. Janssen 11), Augustana 41 (Riemersma 12). Assists – Wayne State 13, Augustana 8. Total fouls – Wayne State 18, Augustana 19. Turnovers – Wayne State 9, Augustana 13.