WAYNE, Neb. - Tori Wortz scored 19 point to lead a balanced St. Cloud State scoring attack at the Huskies picked up a 78-67 Northern Sun Conference women's basketball win over Wayne State at Rice Auditorium Friday evening.
Mallie Doucette also scored 17 points for the Huskies (13-9 overall and 10-7 NSIC). St. Cloud State led 34-32 at the half then scored the first nine points of the half to take a double digit lead and the Wildcats would come no closer than seven points the rest of the game.
Brittany Bongartz had 21 points and 11 rebounds for game highs in each category to lead Wayne State (13-10 overall and 8-9 NSIC). Wayne State hosts Minnesota-Duluth Saturday.