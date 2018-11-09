WAYNE STATE 75, NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 58: The Wayne State women’s basketball team opened the season with a 75-58 win over Northwest Missouri State in the MIAA/NSIC Crossover on Friday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Erin Norling scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Wayne State (1-0). Haley Vesey finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Andrea Larson had 10 points and seven rebounds. Halley Busse scored 11 points.
Kendey Eaton finished with 17 points and eight assists for Northwest Missouri State (0-1).
Wayne State outrebounded the Bearcats 45-27.
NWMSU (58)
Jaelyn Haggard 6-8 0-0 16, Kendey Eaton 6-12 2-2 17, Maria Dentlinger 1-7 0-0 2, Erika Schlosser 0-1 0-0 0, Mia Stillman 3-8 1-2 7, Mallory McConkey 3-6 6-7 12, Mallory McAndrews 0-4 0-0 0, Zoie Hayward 0-2 0-0 0, Kaylani Maiava 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21-53 9-11 58.
WAYNE STATE (75)
Maggie Lowe 2-8 0-0 5, Erin Morling 10-20 1-2 21, Halley Busse 4-7 2-4 11, Taylor Wangerin 1-5 0-0 2, Andrea Larson 3-7 4-6 10, Haley Vesey 4-8 4-5 14, Autumn Mlinar 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Hammer 2-3 1-1 6, Elizabeth Osbourn 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Reiner 3-6 0-1 6. Totals 29-65 12-19 75.
NWMSU;12;14;18;14;-;58
WSC;17;23;21;14;-;75
3-point goals – NWMSU 7-18 (Haggard 4-4, Eaton 3-4, Schlosser 0-1, Stillman 0-5, McAndrews 0-3, Hayward 0-1), WSC 5-16 (Lowe 1-4, Norling 0-3, Busse 1-2, Larson 0-1, Vesey 2-5, Hammer 1-1). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – NWMSU 27 (Eaton 5, McConkey 5), WSC 45 (Vesey 8). Assists – NWMSU 17 (Eaton 8), WSC 18 (Norling 5). Turnovers – NWMSU 17, WSC 14. Total fouls – NWMSU 18, WSC 16.