"We deserve to win:" Perseverance boosts Westmont to national title

“They don’t pass the eye test. You look at them and you go, are they five feet or five-two?” head coach Kirsten Moore said. “Five-two is probably a little generous. They have this relentless spirit, and this incredible talent. They’ve worked hard on their skill, but the biggest them I am proud of is the hear that they play with. They never give up, and they continue to just attack and go for it. They are just phenomenal.”

Due to the stricter COVID restrictions in California, the Warriors only got to play a total of 16 games this season. After what happened in 2020, they made it a point to treasure every single game, and because of their careful approach to the pandemic the team was never shut down from COVID.

“We’re super selfless and we’re going to sacrifice everything for each other,” junior Stefanie Berberabe said. “It really shows on the court, and off the court. We deserve to be here, and we deserve to win, because we really just put in that work for each other.”

Berberabe put up yet another outstanding performance against the Saints, with 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Though she stands just 5-feet tall, Berberabe was a giant on the court throughout the NAIA tournament.