IOWA CITY, Iowa — Through the first five games of the season, it seemed as though the Iowa basketball team always had the lead, very often a big lead. The Hawkeyes never had to battle from behind.
On Tuesday night, they showed they can do that, too.
Iowa trailed for much of the first 30 minutes but Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer and Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp made several big plays down the stretch to help the 14th-ranked Hawkeyes remain unbeaten with a hardfought 69-68 victory over Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Wieskamp led the Hawkeyes with 18 points and Baer scored 14 of his 16 points in the final nine minutes as the Hawkeyes (6-0) survived a wild last few seconds.
Baer made two free throws with 56 seconds remaining to give the Hawkeyes a 69-66 edge, but with 40 seconds to go, Connor McCaffery fouled Pitt freshman Xavier Johnson.
Johnson, who led Pitt with 18 points, made both free throws and the Panthers opted not to foul Iowa as it ran down the clock. After Iowa called timeout with 15.8 seconds to go (and 6 seconds left on the shot clock), McCaffery attempted a long 3-point shot that missed but Tyler Cook leaped high to spear the rebound.
Cook was immediately fouled by several Pitt players with 10.4 seconds left and players on both teams had to be separated as tempers flared. Johnson was called for his fifth foul on the play, but Cook missed both free throws, giving the Panthers one last chance.
Trey McGowens drove to the basket and flung up a shot that missed everything. Senior Sidy N’Dir got he rebound and fired up an 18-foot jumper from the right side that missed as time expired.
“When you win a game like this, there’s just a great feeling in the locker room because it wasn’t a thing of beauty,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
McCaffery definitely was not pleased with the first half, which finished with his team trailing 46-40. After playing vastly improved defense in the first five games, the Hawkeyes allowed Pitt (6-1) to make 11 layups and shoot 61.3 percent in the half.
“I wasn’t pleased with the performance in the first half on a number of different levels,’’ McCaffery said. “We weren’t battling the way we need to battle against a team of this caliber.’’
“We struggled in the first half, giving up 46 points and we can’t have that,’’ Wieskamp added. “We had lot of lapses and lot of backside help that wasn’t there. They we shooting a lot of layups and shooting a really high percentage.’’
The Hawkeyes came out with noticeably more energy in the second half and it showed. Pitt scored only 22 points in the final 20 minutes, shooting only 29.2 percent over that span. The Panthers also committed 12 of their 17 turnovers after halftime.
“We got a little sloppy,’’ Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. “When you come on the road and you’re playing a good team in their place, you have to minimize mistakes. We did that in the first half but we failed to do that in the second half.’’
Iowa quickly grabbed the lead early in the second half on a Wieskamp 3-pointer although N’Dir grabbed the lead back with a 3 of his own and Pitt gradually expanded the margin to 58-52.
That’s when Baer took over. He drained a 3-pointer with 9:01 remaining, added another one 24 seconds later and after Pitt had reclaimed the lead, he knocked down yet another perimeter shot to give the Hawkeyes a 64-62 lead. The Hawkeyes never trailed again.
“That was a lot of fun …’’ Baer admitted. “It was nice getting out there tonight and being able to knock down some shots.’’
Wieskamp pointed to Baer as “the main reason we won the game’’ and McCaffery wasn’t inclined to disagree.
“He’s been playing that way all summer and all fall,’’ the coach said. “We haven’t really seen his shot fall that way in games but it’s great for him and great for us that he got going like that.’’