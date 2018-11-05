AMES, Iowa – Iowa State sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton has been announced as one of 50 players to watch for the 2019 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year honor.
Wigginton is the Big 12’s top returning scorer after averaging 16.7 points per game as a freshman. He joined Kevin Durant as the only freshmen in Big 12 history to average 16.0 points, while making 65 three-pointers at a 40 percent clip. Wigginton, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, scored 20-plus points in 13 games, including the final four games of the season.
The Dartmouth, Nova Scotia native is one of six Big 12 players on the list.