KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jay Wolfe of Briar Cliff University has been named a first team NAIA Division II men’s basketball first team All-American.
Wolfe, the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year, made a huge jump from honorable mention as a junior after putting together a fantastic season for the Chargers.
The 6-4 senior from Creston, Iowa finished ninth in the nation with a 23.16 scoring average, 12th in field goal percentage at 57.1 percent. Wolfe was second in the GPAC in scoring and shooting, third in rebounds per game (6.97) and third in assists per game (3.87).
Wolfe finished his career with 1,804 points, pouring in a career-high 43 in the Chargers’ opening-round national tournament win over Olivet Nazarene. Briar Cliff advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to Marian.
Tyler Borchers of Morningside College moved up from last year’s third team to earn second-team accolades. The 6-7 junior post from Le Mars, Iowa, averaged 16.3 points while shooting a nation’s best .706 percent from the field. He also pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, handed out 75 assists and had 36 blocked shots.
Morningside won its second straight GPAC regular season title and advanced to the Elite Eight in the national tournament before a tight 62-59 setback to College of Idaho.
Among the honorable mention picks were sophomore Zac Imig of Morningside, junior Jackson Lamb of Briar Cliff and sophomore Trent Hilbrands of Northwestern College.
The versatile Imig averaged 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while dishing out 98 assists and coming away with 50 steals. Lamb made 263 3-point shots en route to averaging 15.6 points per game, while Hilbrands paced the Red Raiders and an 18.6 scoring average.
Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan was a first team pick, while Jon Purintun and Kevin Oberweiser of Jamestown landed on the third team.
Cameron Hunt, who led Southwestern (Kan.) to the national tournament, was the Division II Player of the Year. Hunt ranked first in the nation in scoring (1,009 points), No. 2 in scoring average (31.5 ppg.) and No. 3 in assists and assists per game.
Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan is the only player to repeat on the first team.