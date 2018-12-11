BELLEVUE, Neb. - Morgan Cuffe hit three free throws in the closing 13 seconds to help lift Bellevue past No. 13 Dordt 78-76 in a non-conference women's basketball game played Tuesday evening.
Cuffe made two free throws with 13 seconds left to give the Bruins a 77-76 lead, then made the second of two attempts with three seconds left.
Dordt's Erika Feenstra had a chance from the free throw line to tie or give Dordt the lead back with four seconds left, but she missed both shots. Feenstra had a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Defenders (10-4). Annie Rhinesmith also scored a dozen points and Kenzie Bousema 10 Dordt.
Bellevue had five players score in double figures led by Cuffe, who had 16, and Jamie Winkler. who added 15.