WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: South Dakota staved off Western Illinois with third-quarter run

There haven’t been too many storms that the South Dakota women’s basketball team have weathered this season.

The Coyotes had to weather one on Thursday, as Western Illinois challenged them in the first half.

Western Illinois gave USD its own medicine in the first half, and even forced the Coyotes’ main three cast members into some foul trouble.

The Coyotes went on a 17-2 run in the third quarter, and that helped the Coyotes win 70-53 over the Leathernecks at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Leathernecks led 30-29 at the half. They forced the Coyotes to a few turnovers while also sending Hannah Sjerven, Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb to foul trouble.

Sjerven had three fouls while the two guards each had two.

That forced the younger members of the Coyotes’ roster to step up, which they did.

Kyah Watson, for example, hit USD’s only 3-pointer of the first half while fellow freshman Grace Larkins scored six of her 10 total points before halftime.

“I thought a lot of young ladies stepped up and played important minutes,” Coyotes coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “They played very valuable minutes. We were playing hard in the first half, but we weren’t quite as sharp. We missed some details on assignments.

The game was tied at 35-35 in the third quarter, and that was when the Coyotes went on their streak.

Larkins opened up the streak by making two free throws.

Then, the Coyotes forced a turnover and Maddie Krull turned it into two points with a transition bucket.

Krull and Lamb also scored off turnovers later in the run, then Krull turned the lead into a double-digit lead with free throws.

Korngable later added five points during the run.

The Coyotes’ defense forced the Leathernecks to 24 turnovers, which USD scored into 25 points.

“We’re a team, defensively, we can guard decently well 1-on-1,” Plitzuweit said. “You can’t guard teams in this conference 1-on-1. We have to help and recover back to kids, and we didn’t do a good job helping in the first half and when we did help, we didn’t recover back. I thought there were a lot of plays in the third quarter where we helped and got back to shooters.”

The Coyotes had four double-digit scorers. Korngable led the Coyotes with 16 points, while Krull had 15 and Lamb with 12.

“Our defensive intensity wasn’t there, and we’ve been pretty passionate about that all season,” Krull said. “We know defense leads into offense and ultimately why we got more offensive possessions.”

A long winning streak

After the win, Plitzuweit found out that the Coyotes have the nation’s longest winning streak at 13.

Louisville previously held the mark, but lost on Thursday, paving the way for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes haven’t lost a game since Nov. 26, which was a 14-point loss at the Paradise Jam to Texas A&M.

“It’s hard to do that,” Plitzuweit said. “It’s hard to consistently find that energy you need to be great defensively. I give our players a ton of credit.”

MBB game rescheduled

The men’s game between the Leathernecks and Coyotes was postponed due to COVID-19, but the Summit League announced on Friday that it will be played at 6 p.m. Monday in Macomb, Illinois.

The Coyotes on Saturday will be in St. Paul, Minnesota, for a conference contest against newcomer St. Thomas, then they’ll head back to Western Illinois.

The women's team hosts UST at 1 p.m. Saturday at the SCSC. Bishop Heelan grad Katelyn Stanley plays for the Tommies.

