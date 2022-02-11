Young Coyotes see ample playing time in blowout win over Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. – At times, the future of the University of South Dakota women’s basketball was on display Thursday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Coach Dawn Plitzuweit was able to substitute early and often during a 61-35 rout of Nebraska-Omaha and liked what she saw.

Freshmen Maddie Krull and Grace Larkins combined for 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Krull was in the starting lineup and Larkins came off the bench, but the two logged a combined 54 minutes.

“I thought they played really good minutes for us,” Plitzuweit said. “They haven’t played a ton together. Both of them did a good job of attacking.”

Krull finished with eight points and five rebounds, while Larkins contributed nine points and four boards.

Defense, though, was the name of the game for the Coyotes, who held an opponent under 40 points for the fifth time this season.

“I thought our defensive intensity was very solid, we did a great job throughout most of the game,” Plitzuweit said. “Not only did we find ways to make them uncomfortable, but finished plays at a high level. The only thing we didn’t do well was make open shots.”

Larkins, a product of Altoona, Iowa, and Southeast Polk High School, was 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

“Every day I feel I learn something new and I’m getting more comfortable as we keep going,” Larkins said. “There are a lot of differences between high school and college, a lot of the little things like spacing and slowing down. It’s like a process, you don’t just get it right away.”

Chloe Lamb was the only player in double figures with 11 points as the Coyotes shot just 36 percent (22 of 61) from the field.

“She (Larkins) is doing a great job,” Lamb said. “It’s fun in practice to see the things we tell her and then every once in a while you can see it going off, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you guys have been saying.’ It’s fun to see that in her and it’s happening a lot more often now.”

USD, 19-5 overall and 12-1 in the Summit League, zipped to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, bouncing back from a loss at South Dakota State that snapped a 16-game win streak.

“There’s two ways to take a loss,” Lamb said. “Coach P told us that you can either sulk and let it worsen you, or you work on it. I think we had a really good week of practice and had a lot of energy and focus coming into today.”

It was the 10th straight double-figure scoring game for Lamb, who also dished out five assists. Hannah Sjerven just missed a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

Omaha (6-16, 2-11) didn’t get on the board until the 3:43 mark of the first quarter. USD had a 20-6 lead at the quarter break and led 37-11 at halftime.

The Coyotes snared 14 offensive rebounds and scored 11 second-chance points. They also tallied 22 points off 23 Omaha turnovers.

“It’s really hard to be really good defensively and I thought our kids lived up to giving their best effort in all both ways,” Plitzuweit said. “That takes a lot out of you.”

The Coyotes made only 4 of 26 shots from beyond the arc. Omaha, however, shot 26.7 percent from the field and 2 of 12 from long range.

Although the teams finished dead even in the second half with 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the third and fourth quarters, the damage had already been done in the first 20 minutes.

Mariah Murdie, a 6-3 post, led Omaha with eight points. The Mavericks haven’t had the kind of season they expected after making a surprising run to the Summit League tournament title game last season.

