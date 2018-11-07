OMAHA -- Martin Krampelj and Mitch Ballock scored 13 points to lead four Bluejays in double figures as the Creighton men's basketball team opened the 2018-19 season with a 78-67 win over Western Illinois on Tuesday.
Creighton trailed much of the first half before a 35-foot shot from Ballock beat the halftime buzzer to give the Bluejays a 43-41 edge at the intermission.
Damien Jefferson had a career-high 12 rebounds for Creighton, the most by a player in their Bluejay debut since at least 1975.
Sophomore guard Kobe Webster had his second career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes for Western Illinois, while Brandon Gilbeck tied a CHI Health Center Omaha record with seven blocked shots.