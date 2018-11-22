GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman -- Ty-Shon Alexander had a career-high 36 points and earned MVP honors as Creighton won the Cayman Islands Classic with an 87-82 win over No. 16 Clemson on Wednesday.
Both teams are now 5-1 on the season.
Alexander's 36 points were the most by a Creighton player since Doug McDermott scored a career-high 45 points on March 8, 2014 vs. Providence as part of a memorable Senior Night that also saw the National Player of the Year eclipse 3,000 career points. He made 7-of-12 three-pointers and 11-of-11 shots at the foul line in 37 minutes of work.
Creighton shot 55.8 percent from the field and made 10 or more three-pointers for the third straight day. The Bluejay reserve corps outscored the Clemson bench by a 25-13 count.
Reed led Clemson with 27 points, including 13 of the Tigers' final 15. Clemson shot 53.4 percent for the game and won the rebound battle, 31-27. David Skara cleaned the glass 11 times and added eight points for Clemson.
Creighton returns to the court on Wednesday when it hosts defending Big Sky Conference champion Montana (4-1) at 7:30 p.m.
Alexander was named the MVP of the All-Tournament Team after averaging 22.3 points in the three victories while making 14-of-29 three-point attempts. He was joined on the All-Tournament Team by fellow sophomore Damien Jefferson, who pumped in 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game on 18-of-24 shooting from the field.
Creighton's tournament title was its second in three years (Paradise Jam, 2016) and its seventh in nine years under Greg McDermott.