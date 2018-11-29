OMAHA -- Shooting better that 60 percent from the field, the Creighton men's basketball team defeated Montana 98-72 on Wednesday.
The win lifted the Bluejays to 6-1 on the season, while Montana fell to 4-2 overall.
Two first half shooting runs powered Creighton in the opening half, getting started from the opening tip as Creighton sank its first eight shots. The first Bluejay miss did not come until 12:10 remained in the first half, at which point the Bluejays had already drained five three-pointers. Despite the hot start the Bluejays held just a 21-16 lead as Montana's Sayeed Pridgett was equally as hot. Pridgett bettered his season-high with 21 points in the first half alone, hitting 8-of-12 shots.
Creighton continued to sizzle from the field early in the second half, using an 8-0 run extend their lead to 57-40 with 17:56 left. Combined with a 9-2 Bluejay run over the final 3:45 of the first half, Creighton turned a two point edge (40-38) into a gap of 17 points.
For this first time this season five Bluejays finished in double figures led by 18 points from Damien Jefferson. Krampelj delivered a season-high 17 points, while Mitch Ballock had 14. Rounding out the Creighton quartet with 10 or more were 13 points from Ty-Shon Alexander and 11 from Marcus Zegarowski.
Pridgett led the Grizzlies with 23 points in the game, while Michael Oguine posted 21 points including 14 in the second half.
The Bluejays return to action on Saturday, Dec. 1 as Creighton hosts No. 1 Gonzaga at 1:00 pm in the CHI Health Center Omaha.