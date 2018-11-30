COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Sioux City East raced off to a fast start and never looked back in its boys basketball season opener here Friday night, rolling to a 72-33 triumph over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
Jack Peterson got his senior season off to a good start, recording a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Black Raiders. Javonte Keck led the way with 14 points, while Aidan Vanderloo added 13 and Sayvion Armstrong 10 points.
East led 22-3 after one quarter and by halftime had stretched its margin to 44-13. The Black Raiders were scheduled to host Hull Western Christian on Saturday.
The East junior varsity strolled to a 75-29 victory over Thomas Jefferson, wth Caden Budde scoring 22 points and Drew Brower 16. East is off to a 2-0 start for the season.