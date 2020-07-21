Former NBA assistant coach David Nurse holds basketball camp in Sioux City

Younger-aged kids weren’t the only ones to work out with Nurse at The Arena on Tuesday.

University of Iowa basketball players Luka Garza and Ryan Kriener, of Spirit Lake, made the trip to Sioux City to have a workout with Nurse before the camp.

Kriener was a senior on this season’s Iowa men’s basketball team and Garza had a breakout year, earning several honors.

Kriener and Garza are hoping to land a spot in the NBA.

Garza is expected to make his decision on Aug. 2.

Nurse appreciated having the chance to work out with the former Hawkeyes.

“For them to drive four and a half hours for a workout, that just speaks volumes to me,” Nurse said. “There’s a difference between loving being in the gym and going because you have to. Those two, they love to be in the gym. I think both of them have great NBA chances.”

As for the camp’s status, Arena Executive Director Dustin Cooper hopes Nurse can visit on a yearly basis and the camp can be a weekly event.

Cooper and Nurse knew of each other before the camp, and when they sat down for dinner to hash out some ideas for the camp, the two men realized that they had a lot of common beliefs.

“It means a lot to us that coach Nurse would come to Sioux City, but it means more for the kids of our community,” Cooper said. “The primary goal is to raise the people up around us. Our objective is to bring top-quality, high-character opportunities to the student-athletes of our community and David Nurse does exactly that. Pandemic or no pandemic, that’s a huge deal for us. David is all in.”

