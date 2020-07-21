Former NBA assistant coach David Nurse holds basketball camp in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — David Nurse enjoyed the energy and the passion at the Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City on Tuesday.
Nurse finished up a two-day basketball camp with players in grades fourth grade through high school seniors, and he appreciated being in a gym with kids who wanted to improve.
Nurse, who originally is from Pella, Iowa, is a former NBA assistant coach turned life optimization coach, traveling the country working with players of ranging ages and skill sets.
“I have a lot of energy all the time, but these kids were juicing me up,” Nurse said. “They were going hard every single drill. They were soaking things in, and it was a lot of fun to see.”
Nurse was the shooting coach for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2015-2016 season and took them from the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league to the top in one season.
The former Western Illinois University men’s basketball player also owns the world record for most 3-pointers in a minute.
At the end of each session Tuesday, Nurse gave a camper an opportunity to beat him in a timed 3-point shooting contest.
If the camper should win, Nurse would give the winner NBA tickets to a game of his or her choice.
Nurse ended up winning the morning competition with 18 made 3s, but each camper wound up with tips and tricks, which entailed a 30-day in-depth NBA development workout plan, NBA Optimization plan that talked about nutrition, sleep and training. Each camper also received a copy of Nurse’s book, and 1/2 of his “Pivot & Go” book.
The book details a 29-day plan on how to live your best life. Nurse details on how to focus on success, failure, passion, joy and confidence. “Pivot & Go” will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
“The book is about more than just basketball,” Nurse said. “I want to share a message that you can have the perspective pivots that will make your entire success.”
At the end of Tuesday’s session, Nurse told the kids about the story of former Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin, who is one of Nurse’s clients.
Nurse told the story about how Nurse bounced around from league to league, trying to find his footing as a professional basketball player.
Lin found that footing during the 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks. Lin was later a member of last year’s NBA champion Toronto Raptors squad, which also included North High School grad Brittni Donaldson and Storm Lake native Nate Bjorkgren on the coaching staff.
Nurse’s message was simple: Never give up and be passionate about your interests.
“The overall message is about passion,” Nurse said. “They love basketball, and that’s why they’re here. They do such a great job of the culture at The Arena, and pouring it back into the kids. I want (the kids) to realize that they have this amazing blessing. You have this passion. You can have a big dream, whatever it may be. I want them to have the confidence that they can go after that dream.”
Younger-aged kids weren’t the only ones to work out with Nurse at The Arena on Tuesday.
University of Iowa basketball players Luka Garza and Ryan Kriener, of Spirit Lake, made the trip to Sioux City to have a workout with Nurse before the camp.
Kriener was a senior on this season’s Iowa men’s basketball team and Garza had a breakout year, earning several honors.
Kriener and Garza are hoping to land a spot in the NBA.
Garza is expected to make his decision on Aug. 2.
Nurse appreciated having the chance to work out with the former Hawkeyes.
“For them to drive four and a half hours for a workout, that just speaks volumes to me,” Nurse said. “There’s a difference between loving being in the gym and going because you have to. Those two, they love to be in the gym. I think both of them have great NBA chances.”
As for the camp’s status, Arena Executive Director Dustin Cooper hopes Nurse can visit on a yearly basis and the camp can be a weekly event.
Cooper and Nurse knew of each other before the camp, and when they sat down for dinner to hash out some ideas for the camp, the two men realized that they had a lot of common beliefs.
“It means a lot to us that coach Nurse would come to Sioux City, but it means more for the kids of our community,” Cooper said. “The primary goal is to raise the people up around us. Our objective is to bring top-quality, high-character opportunities to the student-athletes of our community and David Nurse does exactly that. Pandemic or no pandemic, that’s a huge deal for us. David is all in.”
