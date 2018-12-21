CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Taylor Hagen scored 15 points on 7-8 shooting and the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dominated the boards en route to a 79-50 win over Omaha Friday evening at the McLeod Center.
The Panther defense was stifling from the opening tip. UNI held the Mavericks to 20-61 (32.8 percent) from the field, including 2-18 (11.1 percent) from the three-point line.
UNI built a 34-20 lead at the break. The Mavericks started the third quarter with an 8-4 run to cut the Panther lead to 38-28, but the Panthers closed the quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 57-34 lead into the fourth. UNI pulled away in the final frame to pick up the 79-50 win.
Along with Hagen’s 15 points, Rucker finished with 11 and four more Panthers scored eight or more. Ten UNI players found their way into the scoring column.
The Panthers were 32-66 (48.5 percent) from the field and outrebounded Omaha 45-34.
With the win, UNI closes out the home non-conference schedule with a 5-0 mark. It is the first time the Panthers were undefeated at home in the non-conference since the 1999 season. UNI didn’t play a home non-conference game in the 2001-2002 season.
Mariah Murdie led Omaha with 16 points.