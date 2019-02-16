LE MARS, Iowa – As it turned out, Le Mars benefitted greatly from a fast start in a 47-43 Iowa Girls Class 4A regional basketball semifinal win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton here Saturday.
The seventh-ranked Bulldogs scored the game’s first eight points and led from wire-to-wire, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton made a couple of serious charges before it was over.
Le Mars (19-3) advanced to a regional final at Sioux City Bishop Heelan on Tuesday after its 13th consecutive victory. The winner earns a trip to the state tournament. Heelan defeated Webster City 56-46 in another semifinal Saturday.
“Sergeant Bluff is a real good team and they’ve been in a lot of battles this season,” Le Mars Coach Judd Kopperud said. “We knew that no matter how big our lead was they were going to come back at us with some runs and they did in the second half.
“Luckily our team is full of resilient kids. We’ve been in those situations going all the way back to the summer. We were able to stay resilient and get the win in the end.”
Le Mars led by as many as 15 points with 40 seconds remaining in the first half before the Warriors scored the final three points of the quarter. It was 31-19 at halftime, but SB-L scored seven unanswered points to open the second half.
A basket by Abby Wisecup pulled the Warriors within 31-26 until Kylie Dreckman nailed a big 3-pointer and Le Mars went on to forge a 40-28 cushion after three quarters.
The Bulldogs made only one basket and scored seven points in the fourth quarter, going over four minutes without a point. Sergeant Bluff-Luton came as close as 42-37 with just over three minutes left in the game.
Le Mars had trouble salting it away, making just 5 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and was 9-for-19 from the stripe overall.
Madison Dreckman finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jaelynn Dreckman tallied all 13 of her points in the first half for Le Mars.
“When you have the lead and you’re trying to ice it away from the line and you see them miss it is like, ‘oh my gosh,’” Kopperud said. “Every coach has been there and knows what I’m talking about. We did make some big free throws to make it a three possession game and if you can do that toward the end of the game you’re going to be in good shape.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton shot just 32 percent from the field, cashing on on 17 of 53 opportunities. Kenzie Foley had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Abby Wisecup scored 11 points in her final prep contest.
“At the beginning we were almost too worried about some of the little things we had talked about in the scouting report instead of just settling in and playing our game,” SB-L Coach Miranda Riediger said. “They plug the lane up and unless you’re having a good shooting night it’s hard to pull them out of that. We got some good looks but didn’t get to the line like we normally do, which is a big part of our game. Part of our game is to really attack the hoop and they plugged the lane up today.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which closed with an 11-11 overall mark, handed Le Mars its last loss, 57-56, here on Jan. 3. Now, the Bulldogs get a chance to avenge one of their other setbacks at Heelan.
“Heelan is obviously a great team and they will be prepared as always,” Kopperud said. “We know playing there is a tough place to play but we’re going to give it our best shot and see what happens.”
Heelan won the regular season meeting 53-47 on Dec. 20 at ‘The Pit.’