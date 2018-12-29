SIOUX CITY – For a team that prides itself in defense, Haskell Indian Nations offered little resistance against Morningside Saturday.
The eighth-ranked (NAIA Division II) Mustangs rolled to a 99-76 victory in the Delta Hotels by Marriott Classic at Allee Gym. Morningside, now 12-3, took it to the visitors from Lawrence, Kansas, in a variety of different ways, chalking up its fifth consecutive win.
Sporting tans from a recent trip to Hawaii for the Hoop N Surf Classic, the Morningside players maintained a torrid offensive pace that began on the islands. The Mustangs reached triple digits in one game and just missed in the other, then came out firing on all cylinders in the opening quarter against Haskell.
“When we played in Hawaii we played pretty well offensively and really started out moving the ball together well and hit our shots,” Morningside Coach Jamie Sale said. “We had a stretch there about three weeks ago we couldn’t make a shot and now we’re moving the ball a lot better and playing together better. When you move the ball you’re going to end up shooting a lot better.”
Morningside shot a blistering 73.7 percent (14 of 19) in the first quarter while zipping to a 38-15 lead on Haskell, which was receiving votes in the latest Division II poll. That included a 7-for-9 performance from beyond the 3-point arc.
Haskell (12-4) ranked fourth nationally in steals, averaging nearly 15 per game and fifth in turnover margin.
But the way the Mustangs were moving the ball prevented Haskell from creating many turnovers (11) and coming up with steals (6).
Sierra Mitchell nailed six of Morningside’s 13 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Kailey Burke just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds and the Mustangs got a big lift from freshman Sophia Peppers with 15 points off the bench.
After the torrid start, Morningside wound up shooting 52.1 percent (37 of 71) for the game while the Indians shot 39 percent. The Mustangs held a substantial 50-29 rebound advantage with all 15 players that saw action grabbing at least one.
“We watched them on film and they can really shoot the ball so it concerned me if we ever let up on defense they could score quickly,” Sale said. “They had some stretches where they hit some shots and I’m glad we started off quickly like we did.”
Morningside went on a 10-0 run, stretching a 17-14 lead to 13 points and then scored the final 11 points of the first quarter and the first five of the second, taking a commanding 43-15 cushion.
Haskell showed some spurts of offense with four players reaching double figures, but fell too far behind after one quarter. Morningside led 54-36 at halftime and 79-56 at the end of the third quarter.
“They force a lot of turnovers and luckily we have a couple of really good point guards that handle the ball well,” Sale said. “So far this year we’ve really handled teams that pressure the ball pretty well and have gotten easy shots.”
Burke, a 6-foot sophomore from Hinton, Iowa, who sat out last season after transferring from Briar Cliff, has improved her play the last several contests.
“She had to sit out (last year) so it took her a while to get going and now she’s getting more into game shape and playing a lot better,” Sale said. “We got some good things out of that position, Kailey had a good game and Sophia Peppers came in and did a good job, too. We’ve been struggling to get production out of our four spot so I thought they both did a really good job.”
Paige Dale paced Haskell with 20 points. The Indians hit 12 3-pointers, four by Dale coming off the bench.
Morningside plays Grand View at 3 o’clock Sunday following a 1 p.m. tilt between Haskell and Briar Cliff. The Mustangs resume Great Plains Athletic Conference play Wednesday at defending national champion Dakota Wesleyan.