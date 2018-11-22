IOWA CITY — Through the first four games of the season, the Iowa basketball team had displayed vastly improved defense and won every game, moving into the Associated Press Top 25. But the Hawkeyes hadn’t really had one of those offensive explosions that Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeye teams have occasionally shown.
That changed Wednesday night.
With a large Thanksgiving eve crowd roaring in delight, the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes feasted on visiting Alabama State, leaving no doubt from the very beginning in a 105-78 rout at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Everything seemed to click for the Hawkeyes as they shot 65.7 percent from the field in the first half, 59 percent for the game.
Luka Garza followed up his MVP performance in the 2K Empire Classic by making all eight of his shots from the field and scoring 22 points, including the first six of the game. Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp fired in a career-high 20 points, 18 of them before halftime. Isaiah Moss had his best game of the season with 15 points. And Tyler Cook put on his usual dunking display on the way to 16 points.
“We have a number of guys who can score so when we share the ball, we’re a very tough team to defend,’’ McCaffery said.
McCaffery was pleased — but not surprised — that his team started very quickly, opening a 12-0 lead and continuing the onslaught on the way to a 68-37 halftime margin. McCaffery pulled all of his starters with 14 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the game but the Hawkeyes still managed to equal the fourth highest point total of his nine-year regime.
“It’s a sign of maturity,’’ he said of the fact that his players weren’t inclined to relax after winning the tournament in New York last week. “I didn’t think we would come out not ready to play in any way, shape or form tonight.’’
“We’re all hungry,’’ added Moss, who twice stole passes and went in for easy dunks while also knocking down three 3-point field goals in the first half. “We had a good time in New York. We won. But we all knew we had to come back and get back to work.’’
Wieskamp was especially impressive Wednesday. The freshman scored only five points in the two games in New York, but he had 14 in the first eight minutes Wednesday and 16 before he went to the bench for the first time.
McCaffery said he just told the freshman to be aggressive.
“If your head coach tells you to be aggressive, you know he has the confidence in you and the whole team does so that’s what I tried to do,’’ said Wieskamp, who also led the Hawkeyes (5-0) with five rebounds.
Alabama State (2-3) did manage to outebound Iowa 40-30 but the visiting Hornets committed 14 turnovers in the first half and trailed 83-50 when McCaffery pulled his starters. Reginald Gee led the Hornets with 16 points and Jacoby Ross added 14 but many of those points came in the final minutes against Iowa reserves.