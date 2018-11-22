LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Marial Shayok scored 21 points, Michael Jacobson added 19 and Iowa State blew out San Diego State 87-57 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational fifth-place game.
The Cyclones (5-1) lost to Arizona and beat Illinois to open the Maui Invitational, then jumped on the Aztecs early. Iowa State built a 14-point halftime lead and kept pushing to close out the tournament on a positive note.
San Diego State (3-2) was blown out by top-ranked Duke in its opener and bounced back with a win over Xavier in the second round.
The Aztecs were outscored 22-10 in the paint and outrebounded by 14 to finish Maui 1-2.
Matt Mitchell led San Diego State with 14 points.