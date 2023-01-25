 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Jaren Holmes' clutch free throws propel No. 12 Iowa State past No. 5 Kansas State

  • 0

AMES — Jaren Holmes knocked down the layup, absorbed the contact and stared into the courtside camera en route to a 3-point play.

The Iowa State senior’s first photogenic moment came early in Tuesday’s tense 80-76 win over No. 5 Kansas State, but the graduate transfer from St. Bonaventure never left the frame.

He remained in sharp focus, capping the triumph that catapulted the 12th-ranked Cyclones into a tie atop the conference standings by starring in a pressure-packed, climactic close-up at the free throw line, where he sank two game-sealing shots with one second left.

“I just took a deep breath and thought about me being in the driveway with my little brother,” said Holmes, who scored 18 of his ISU career high-tying 23 points in the second half. “That little happy place. Nobody’s there. Just me and him. And it was just like that. I knocked them down when I was younger and I knocked them down tonight.”

People are also reading…

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2) and the Wildcats (17-3, 6-2) are now tied for first place in the Big 12 with Texas, which beat Oklahoma State at home on Tuesday.

ISU head coach T.J. Otzelberger notched his 10th win against a top-25 foe in less than two seasons — and it was the Cyclones’ first triumph over a top-five foe since 2019.

“The belief, to me, they earn that every day,” Otzelberger said of his team. “Our guys earn that every day in how they work, how they work together. So winning the games validates that, certainly, but their belief and their confidence — I’ve really been impressed with their preparation coming into this game as well as last week, both coming off a loss.”

ISU guard Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Forward Osun Osunniyi chipped in 16 points and two emphatic blocked shots. Cyclone freshman point guard Tamin Lipsey scored 10 points, grabbed a team-high six rebounds, doled out four assists and snatched away a team-high three steals.

The Cyclones led by as many by 10 points in the second half twice, but the Wildcats clawed back into the game each time behind clutch 3-point shooting and aggressive back-door cuts for easy layups. Kansas State point guard Marquis Nowell scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, including three free throws that set the stage for Holmes’ commanding center-stage performance in the game’s final tick.

“We’ve got to watch film and get better from this,” Nowell said. “Wash it down. We’ll see them down the road.”

ISU outscored the Wildcats in points in the paint (34-28) and points off turnovers (25-13), but still could never fully pull away until the very end.

“I think I have a tough team,” Kansas State first-year head coach Jerome Tang said. “T.J. has a tough team, too. This is the Big 12.”

That’s why tough is the operative term to describe Tuesday’s game along with the full 18-game round-robin schedule. It’s also a choice word to deploy when discussing Cyclone guard Caleb Grill’s performance while battling obvious back pain. Grill drilled two free throws with 11 seconds left to give ISU a seemingly-decisive 78-73 lead, but then fouled Nowell on a subsequent 3-point attempt on the other end. Nowell made all three. Then Holmes made the biggest two — and not in a driveway, but before a sellout crowd of 14,267 that erupted as his second shot sliced through the net.

“He’s really coming on for us,” Otzelberger said of Holmes, who drained 8 of his 11 field goal attempts. “Last week at home (in a win over Texas) was a huge game, but this one’s even better. The guy works like crazy. He loves being here. His energy and enthusiasm — he’s a competitor, but he’s always got that smile on his face.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kerr favors shorter season

CLEVELAND — Steve Kerr doesn’t like being the bad guy, and empathizes with fans who get upset when NBA teams rest star players.

LaVine scores 30 points as Bulls thwart Pistons in Paris

LaVine scores 30 points as Bulls thwart Pistons in Paris

PARIS — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday.

Stewart headlines WNBA free agency list

Stewart headlines WNBA free agency list

Breanna Stewart is the biggest WNBA free agent on the market this offseason and the former MVP has a host of teams courting her, including the Seattle Storm where she's spent her entire career. She's one of five former league MVPs who are unrestricted free agents this year. Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles all could potentially change teams in the coming weeks. Brittney Griner, who was returned to the U.S. last month in a prisoner swap after her 10-month saga in Russia, has said that she'll remain in Phoenix.

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis closing in on No. 2 all-time scoring spot

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis closing in on No. 2 all-time scoring spot

Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy is the nation’s leading scorer and he recently broke the Division I record for career 3-pointers. After Detroit Mercy plays this Saturday at IUPUI, there is a good chance that only the late Pete Maravich will be ahead of Davis on the NCAA all-time scoring list.

Trying to play good NBA defense 'wild, hot mess'

Trying to play good NBA defense 'wild, hot mess'

Someone will win NBA Defensive Player of the Year this spring, even after a season where no one seems to be able to stop or even slow down anyone with the ball. It’s almost certain that more players will average 20 points per game than ever before.

Short-handed Warriors hit 23 3-pointers to down Cavs

Short-handed Warriors hit 23 3-pointers to down Cavs

CLEVELAND — Jordan Poole scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors put on a shooting display by making 23 3-pointers while star Stephen Curry sat on the bench for a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News