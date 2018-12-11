SIOUX CITY – Kirk Hinrich, who led West High to the 1999 Iowa Class 4A state boys basketball championship, is one of seven players who will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hinrich, who went on to star at the University of Kansas and played 13 seasons in the NBA, led West to four straight state tournament appearance, the only four in school history, under his father and coach, Jim Hinrich.
West won the ’99 title after finishing second in 1997. During the 1998-99 season that began 1-3, followed by a 21-game winning streak, the future Kansas Jayhawk scored a school-record and then-metro City best of 579 points in one season.
West posted successive seasons of 19-2, 21-2 and 20-2 records before Kirk’s senior year that culminated in a 22-3 state title team.
The state championship in 1999, a 65-57 win over West Des Moines Valley, snapped a long 65-year state title drought in hoops in Sioux City.
Hinrich is West’s career leader in points, assists and steals and has his uniform No. 12 retired by the school last winter.
Hinrich and Nick Collison, who will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame, were co-Iowa Mr. Basketball selections in 1999 and became teammates at Kansas, leading the Jayhawks to two Final Fours.
Collison led Iowa Falls High School to Class 2A state titles in 1998 and 1999, also playing for his father, Dave. He was captain of the state all-tournament team both seasons and won 74 of his final 75 high school games.
Hinrich played for Chicago, Washington and Atlanta during his NBA career, while Collison spent 15 seasons with Seattle and Oklahoma City.
The other players who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame March 8 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines are Kyle McCann of Creston, Jason Bohannon of Linn-Mar, Dennis Pauling of Paullina, Grant Stout of North Mahaska and Brian Wildeboer of Colo-NESCO.
The Hall of Fame coaches are Dennis Geraghty of Western Dubuque and Ken Laffoon of Danville, Midland and Beach (North Dakota).
Pauling was the first in Paullina’s line of all-state posts as the 1962 graduate won 74 games as a four-year starter. He averaged nearly 20 points and 20 rebounds per game as a junior and senior and went on to play three years at Iowa and earned two degrees in engineering before serving in the Air Force.