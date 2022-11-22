Morningside men's basketball improves to 6-0, defeats two ranked team in South Dakota tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Morningside University men's basketball team ran its season record to 6-0 after knocking off two ranked teams in the inaugural Small College Basketball Champions Classic this weekend in Aberdeen.

The Mustangs cruised past No. 14-ranked Indiana Wesleyan University 85-61 Saturday, a day after defeating No. 16 Carroll (Mont.) 72-54.

Morningside's Ely Doble was named the SCB Champions Classic MVP and Joey Skoff and Jack Dotzler were named to the tournament team.

In Saturday game at Northern State's Wachs Arena, Morningside took the lead after just over five minutes of play in the first half, as Doble got an offensive rebound and put the ball back up for two points, taking a 15-14 lead.

The Mustangs wouldn't look back as Brendan Buckley made the next bucket, followed by Doble again. Skoff and Dotzler would make it 23-14 before IWU would score again. The lead would get cut to five points, but Morningside remained on top, opening up to as much as a 28-point lead with under six minutes to play in the contest.

Doble led the way on offense for the Mustangs, with 24 points. Dotzler recorded 21, and Skoff 18. Doble and Dotzler would also lead in the rebounds column, with nine and six, respectively.

In Friday's win against Carroll, Mustangs jumped out to a first-half advantage. Trey Powers was perfect from the floor in the first half, going 5-for-5 overall and 2-for-2 from beyond the three-point arc for 12 first-half points. The Mustangs held a 13-point lead at the half.

Carroll rallied early in the second half, cutting the lead to four with 7:10 to play. The Mustangs defense locked down for the final seven minutes of the game, allowing two made baskets as Morningside pulled away.

Skoff and Doble had big second half performances to finish with 19 points each. Doble and Powers led the team with seven rebounds apiece. Dotzler added eight points.

Morningside is at Doane University on Tuesday, with a 7:45 p.m. tip from Crete, Neb.