Morningside women stop 3-game skid, cruise over Benedictine, 74-57

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside women's basketball team broke a three-game losing stream Saturday with a 74-57 win over Benedictine.

Morningside put up 24 points in the third quarter, cruising to the victory over the Ravens, who received votes in the NAIA preseason women's basketball coaches poll.

The Mustangs fell behind going into the half, as Benedictine hit a three to go into the break, but came on strong in the final two quarters, outscoring the Ravens 41-23 in the second half.

Chloe Lofstrom was key for the Mustangs, putting up 24 points and pulling down 14 boards, with 12 rebounds coming on defense. Her effort marks the first double-double for the team this season.

Morningside had three other players in double figures, with Sophia Peppers and Aspen Jansa each netting 13 points and McKenna Sims scoring 11. Peppers also pulled down eight boards in the game.

The Mustangs, who had dropped the three previous games to Sterling, Dakota Wesleyan and Dordt, improves to 2-3 on the season. Morningside, 0-2 in the GPAC, travels to Doane University Tuesday for a conference game that tips off at 6 p.m. in Crete, Neb.