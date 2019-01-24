IDA GROVE, Iowa – Regular season champion OA-BCIG rolled to an 86-40 victory over Woodbury Central in the opening round of the Western Valley Conference tournament here Thursday.
Landon Ray fired in a career-high 30 points for the Falcons, who advanced to the second round with a 14-2 overall record. OA-BCIG went through the regular season unbeaten in conference play and will meet Kingsley-Pierson on Monday.
Cooper DeJean added 18 points, including a pair of crowd-pleasing dunks, while Reed Godbersen had 14 points and Kaden Ladwig 10 points. The Falcons scored the first nine points of the game and led 50-25 at halftime before outscoring Woodbury Central 20-3 in the third quarter.
Matt Carney tallied 13 points for Woodbury Central, now 3-15. The Wildcats host West Monona in a consolation contest Monday.
MVAOCOU 52, RIVER VALLEY 44: MVAOCOU moved on to the second round of the Western Valley Conference tournament with a 52-44 win over River Valley Thursday at Mapleton.
Dylan Blake scored 13 points, Ely Fundermann 12 and Calvin Ferris 11 for the Rams, who play wither Lawton-Bronson or Westwood Monday. MVAOCOU improved its record to 9-7.
Trey Goettsch tossed in a game-high 15 points for River Valley (6-7), while Tristian Mammen added 11 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 48, RIDGE VIEW 32: Nathan Keck scored 21 points to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win Thursday in Holstein.
The Panthers moved to 10-7 with the win. Caleb Kistenmacher had nine points to lead the Raptors (5-11).
LAWTON-BRONSON 54, WESTWOOD 42: Ben Thelander scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball tournament win in Lawton Thursday.
Max Fleunt also had 12 points for L-B, which will host MVAOCOU in further tourney play Monday. Sam Miller and Jaxon Lutt scored 13 points to lead the Rebels.