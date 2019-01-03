LE MARS, Iowa – Sergeant Bluff-Luton chalked up a 68-57 win over Le Mars in boys basketball action here Thursday night.
Conner Groves drilled six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Warriors, who improved their overall record to 6-2. The Warriors are ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 3A by Associated Press.
Daniel Wright had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Jake Layman contributed 10 points and Sam DeMoss raked down 12 rebounds. Alex Irwin paced Le Mars (3-5) with 16 points, while Aisea Toki added 14 points and Spencer Mackey 12.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton led at every quarter break, 20-16 after one, 35-25 at halftime and 49-40 after three periods. Le Mars pulled within two points late in the third quarter but the Warriors stretched it back to as many as 18 points in the fourth.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton plays Hinton at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.