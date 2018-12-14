SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sioux City East emerged a 74-73 overtime winner in a bizarre boys basketball game that had players, coaches, officials and scorekeepers confused nearly the entire night Friday.
Aidan Vanderloo poured in a career-high 36 points to lead the Black Raiders, ranked No. 9 in Iowa Class 4A, to their fifth win without a loss. Vanderloo’s two free throws with 4.1 seconds left in overtime decided the game.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Conner Groves got off a long 3-pointer before the buzzer that fell short. The Warriors, No. 10 in Class 3A, are now 3-2 on the season.
Neither team scored in the final 1:05 of regulation, which ended with the game tied 66-66. SB-L’s Sam DeMoss, who tossed in a team-high 25 points, hit two free throws with 1:05 remaining to force the deadlock.
East ran the clock down to the final seconds in regulation before Vanderloo missed a contested 15-foot shot with 3.3 ticks left. The Warriors had to go the length of the court after calling time out and did not get off a shot before the horn sounded.
The teams traded baskets to begin overtime and Vanderloo’s hoop put East in front 72-70 with 1:56 left. After a missed free throw by Vanderloo, Daniel Wright was fouled and made the second of two free throws, pulling the Warriors within a point.
Daniel Callahan got a chance to step to the charity stripe for East with 34 seconds left but also missed. DeMoss missed a 3-pointer at the other end but Wright put in a rebound shot with 12 seconds left, giving SB-L a 73-72 lead.
East quickly got the ball to Vanderloo, who was fouled driving to the hoop and calmly converted both free throws.
Sayvion Armstrong added 17 points for East, while Jake Layman and Wright each finished with 11 for the Warriors.
Confusion set in near the end of the first half with Sergeant Bluff-Luton leading 29-20 at the 1:46 mark.
On East’s next trip down the court, Groves was called for a foul and also a technical foul. It took officials some 10 minutes to sort things out and neither coach seemed pleased about the decision.
East went on to score nine points in the final 1:46 to tie the game at 29-29, but DeMoss beat everybody down the court for a long pass and layup at the halftime buzzer.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton led 51-47 at the end of the third quarter.
There were also questions about when the clock should or shouldn’t have been started and even if the score on the scoreboard was correct.
In the end, East prevailed in an exciting game between two talented teams.