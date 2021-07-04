Bucks hope Giannis Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

Holiday said the players were inspired to win for their star who could not be with them on the court.

“Have his back,” Holiday said. “I mean, Giannis is a one-of-a-kind guy. We obviously all see his basketball talent, but as a human being he’s one of a kind. ... In my opinion, one of the biggest things we did the last two games was play for him, have his back and hold the fort while he was out with an injury.”

Holiday added that clinching the spot in the finals without Antetokounmpo “shows we are a true team.”

The reward is Milwaukee's first berth in the NBA Finals since 1974. Milwaukee won its lone title in 1971 and lost in the finals in 1974.

Antetokounmpo was the center of the Bucks' efforts to build a championship contender. Not having him on the floor took a little something out of the celebration.

“There’s a bittersweetness to him not being able to play these last two games,” Budenholzer said.

The Bucks listed Antetokoumpo as doubtful before announcing he would not play. For the second consecutive game, Bobby Portis started in the forward's spot.